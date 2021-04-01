220 handmade Easter baskets provided to children in Jeanerette community

More than 200 baskets were created for children in Jeanerette this Easter.

The Jeanerette Marshal's Office and staff at The Coffee House worked together on the holiday basket project. In total, 220 baskets were handmade by Trucella Alexander-Johnson.

The baskets will be given to children in the community for the Easter holiday.

Jeanerette Marshal Fernest Martin thanked Mrs. Trucella for her hard work in making each basket special and helping provide a happy Easter to local children.

