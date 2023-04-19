2023 Spanish Festival happening this weekend in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — The 2023 Spanish Festival, happening this weekend in the City of New Iberia, is a celebration of Spanish ancestry and culture throughout Louisiana.

KATC spoke with a few guests from the Spanish Festival Board for a preview of this weekend's festivities.

The festival, scheduled for April 21 to 23 in Downtown New Iberia, will welcome two Dignitaries from New Iberia’s Sister City, Alhaurin de La Torre, Malaga, Spain.

Additionally, the festival will feature a dedication ceremony for the Sister City as they have donated mosaic tiles as a gift to New Iberia.

