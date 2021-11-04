19-year-old arrested for 21 counts of carnal knowledge with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation

The Jeanerette Marshal Office arrested 19 years old Demarcus Young on 21 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and 1 count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Young has been transported to the Iberia Parish Criminal Facility without incident awaiting arraignment.

