19-year-old arrested for 21 counts of carnal knowledge with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation

Iberia Parish Sheriffs Office
thumbnail_IMG_2904005.jpg
Posted at 6:58 PM, Nov 04, 2021
The Jeanerette Marshal Office arrested 19 years old Demarcus Young on 21 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and 1 count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Young has been transported to the Iberia Parish Criminal Facility without incident awaiting arraignment.

