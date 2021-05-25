Watch
18-year-old in stable condition following Sunday shooting in New Iberia

KATC
New Iberia Police
Posted at 9:06 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 10:06:22-04

The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting that left an 18-year-old injured.

A spokesperson for the department say that the shooting happened Sunday May 23, 2021, in the 600 block of Louise Street just before 10:00 pm.

In that shooting, an 18-year-old was stuck by gunfire. Police say she is in stable condition at a local hospital.

No suspects have been arrested in the case. It remains under investigation.

