18-year-old in stable condition following Sunday shooting in New Iberia

The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting that left an 18-year-old injured.

A spokesperson for the department say that the shooting happened Sunday May 23, 2021, in the 600 block of Louise Street just before 10:00 pm.

In that shooting, an 18-year-old was stuck by gunfire. Police say she is in stable condition at a local hospital.

No suspects have been arrested in the case. It remains under investigation.

