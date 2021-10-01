Watch
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office in search of suspect wanted for a string of camp burglaries

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office
243686118_4363567003724963_7290683400294740658_n.jpg
Posted at 10:53 PM, Sep 30, 2021
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the Highway 977 area in Pierre Part in reference to multiple camp burglaries according to IPSO Friday's Facebook update.

They say it is believed that a unknown male entered several camps by boat and stole multiple items.

Reports were taken at four camps, and it is unknown at this time if any additional camps were burglarized.

243732136_4363567033724960_7283766629965041922_n.jpg

Above are pictures taken from a surveillance camera at one of the camps.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711

