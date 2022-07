Iberia Parish Sheriff's are in search of a man who was last seen July 9, 2022.

Mark Buteaux ,54, was last seen walking in the 2600 block of Canal Street in Jeanerette.

Buteaux is described as being 6'2" tall with brown and gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Buteaux's whereabouts is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on their mobile app.