Iberia Parish man wanted after allegedly choking girlfriend, shooting at her

An Iberia Parish man is wanted after police say he allegedly broke into his girlfriend's home, assaulted her and fired several shots at her.

Deputies say the incident happened on Tuesday, February 23 at 6:30 pm in the 1800 block of Wanda Street in the parish.

The Sheriff's Office says that Dwight Williams allegedly forced his way into his girlfriend's home and physically assaulted her by choking.

The victim was able to escape the residence but was followed by Williams who, deputies say, fired several shots at her.

The incident, according to the department, took place in front of the victim's young daughter.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dwight Williams is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-8477(TIPS).

Williams is wanted on the following charges:



Attempted Second Degree Murder

Home Invasion

Battery of a Dating Partner by Strangulation

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Use of Weapon

