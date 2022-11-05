"I am ready to get started" LCG introduces new Lafayette Police Chief

Lafayette officially has a new chief.

Judith Estorge now takes over as the sixth police chief since Mayor-President Josh Guillory was elected.

KATC attended the Chief’s introduction in which she explained her plans to move the department and city forward.

City council members and community leaders from all over the Parish were in attendance welcoming the new chief aboard.

Chief Estorge says she has extensive plans to improve transparency within the department, especially when it comes to the youth.

"Within the first 60 days, our officers and command staff will be more involved. In community activities and events. We will schedule a community walk with the sheriff's department, community leaders, and the Lafayette city Marshall's office," Estorge said.

This plan also includes creating a Chaplin program with police and civilian chaplains, cracking down on gun violence and youth crimes.

"Will work towards talking with the families. The school systems are the leaders within the schools. The community leaders are the pastors. It will be an effort for everybody to come together," Estorge said.

According to Mayor-President Josh Guillory, it was a tough decision to choose Lafayette police chief Judith Estorge, in a five to six-month process.

Guillory says her diverse experience and familiarity with the community set her apart from the rest.

“She rose to the ranks. This is someone who is born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. She went to school here and knows the community. But she started as a patrol officer. She was boots on the ground. She rose all the way to the ranks as captain,” Guillory said.

"I am very confident the new chief will be here for quite some time and there was already stability when she got here and there's more stability now and I'm very thankful for her service and thankful for her dedication to our city,” Guillory added.

Chief Estorge made a promise to the community.

"You have my word that consistency, accountability, and transparency will be my focus," Estorge said.

