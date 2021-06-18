I-10 W closed in Jennings due to vehicle fire

I-10 West is closed at LA 97 (Jennings) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached Trumps Road (Exit 72, Egan). Motorists are advised to use US 190 as an alternate route.

