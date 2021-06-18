Watch
I-10 W closed in Jennings due to vehicle fire

Posted at 11:02 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 12:07:08-04

I-10 West is closed at LA 97 (Jennings) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached Trumps Road (Exit 72, Egan). Motorists are advised to use US 190 as an alternate route.

