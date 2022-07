Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash on I-10 eastbound between Grosse Tete and Port Allen. An 18 wheeler is overturned at mile marker 148 and both lanes are blocked.

All traffic is being diverted from I-10 to I-49 north to U.S. 190 east at Opelousas. There is no timeline on when the road will reopen. For the latest traffic, visit www.511la.org.