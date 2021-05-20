Watch
I-10 at Henderson Closed Due To Jackknifed Tractor Trailer

KATC News
Courtesy MGN Online
Posted at 3:48 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 04:48:58-04

I-10 West is closed at the Henderson Exit due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

Traffic congestion has reached one mile.

Drivers are advised to take an alernate route.

