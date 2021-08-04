I-10 alt. lane closures begin tonight on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

Interstate-10 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will have alternating lane closures beginning tonight at 9 P.M. in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be conducting sweeping operations on the following nights:

• Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. until Thursday, August 5 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

• Thursday, August 5 at 9 p.m. until Friday, August 6 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass, they say.

DOTD asks for motorists to drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

