Humidity back this weekend; hot, dry pattern into next week

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 60s/LOWER 70s

HIGHS SATURDAY: LOWER 90s

Happy weekend!

Overall, it won't be too bad weather-wise as we enjoy mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A few isolated showers could be possible with the sea-breeze each afternoon, but that would be about it.

What you will notice is an increase in that humidity.

Expect milder nights and muggier days this weekend.

Highs will push the lower 90s...

Heading into next week, a large ridge of high pressure will build in across the central U.S.

Next week's Upper pattern

As a result, we'll see hot and dry days here across Acadiana.

Highs will easily push into the low-mid 90s.

TROPICS

Meanwhile out in the tropics, that same ridge will keep the Gulf of Mexico clear from #Fiona as an approaching upper-trough from the west picks it up and steers it out in the open Atlantic late next week.

Track and intensity forecast Tropical Storm Fiona

Have a great weekend, y'all!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel