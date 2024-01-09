Howling winds drop temperatures across Acadiana

Showers have cleared out of the area and clouds are slowly doing the same.

Now that the front has passed the cold air will start to rush in along winds that will be out of the west around 20-25 mph.

Gusty winds through the day will keep temperatures in the low 50s and the wind chill will likely be in the 40s through the day.

Clear skies and calming winds will open up the door for freezing or near freezing temperatures overnight so frost seems likely especially in north Acadiana.

Daniel Phillips

Pets and sensitive plants should be brought inside overnight, but pipes and hardier plants will largely be fine.

Sunshine will remain out for the middle of the week and temperatures will start to recover, climbing back to the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will shift from the south and the atmosphere will begin priming itself for our next round of potential severe weather.

Daniel Phillips

Storms will move through late Thursday night into Friday morning, and once again storms may be capable of producing strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

The signals for severe weather don't look quite as strong as they did for Monday but still we need to be vigilant.

This will also be accompanied by more beneficial rainfall although totals don't look near as high as earlier this week.

The wet weather will clear through the evening Friday and the weekend looks nice.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel