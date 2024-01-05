How will Friday's showers impact your weekend plans?

It's going to be a wet end to the work week as a front pushes a round of soaking showers across Acadiana.

Periods of heavy rain will start to pick up by mid morning Friday and will continue on and off through a majority of the day, peaking in the afternoon.

While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, severe weather chances will be primarily east of Acadiana so not expecting any watches or warnings in our neck of the woods.

The biggest issue is going to be the possibility of some nuisance flooding during the periods of heaviest rain, although widespread flooding isn't expected to be in an issue.

Daniel Phillips

Rain totals are going to likely hover around an inch with a few localized areas doubling that amount.

This type of rain is very much needed across the state, especially in cenLa and north Acadiana where the drought's grip hasn't loosened all that much.

Winds will be strong through the day with sustained winds in the afternoon sitting between 20-25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph, as a result Acadiana is under a wind advisory.

Be mindful if you have any loose limbs in your trees that could get knocked down by strong winds.

Those who have weekend plans will be encouraged to hear that most of the weekend will be fine.

Daniel Phillips

Showers will clear out in the evening and clouds will eventually start to break Saturday afternoon before returning again on Sunday.

Temperatures are going to remain on the cool side but we're avoiding any kind of serious cold.

Our next round of active weather will arrive as early as Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Storm Prediction Center has already hatched us in for some possible severe weather with tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail all possible.

Timing and the exact extent of the threat is still a little murky so pay close attention to the forecast over the weekend as those details begin to emerge.

This will be followed by a brief period of colder weather before another stalled front will park itself over Acadiana late next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

