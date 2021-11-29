How to prevent package thefts this holiday season

Package deliveries will be happening more frequently now that the holidays are in full swing.

With that uptick, law enforcement is asking residents to be aware of package thefts and ways to prevent them.

The Carencro Police Department put together some tips on preventing these crimes.

Have packages delivered to where you are. Consider having packages delivered to your office or place of employment instead of your home.

Use tracking numbers and delivery notifications. Most major shipping companies offer this free service, and can send you text and email s when your package arrives.

Ask family members, trusted neighbors and friends to accept deliveries on your behalf or to pick up your packages.

Request that packages be placed in a less conspicuous place, such as a side door or behind a planter or garage can.

Many shipping companies now allow you to request a delivery time or time frame - schedule packages for when someone is home.

Use a home security system, and if you have a doorbell camera, use it.

Request signature delivery if possible

Keep and eye on suspicious vehicles and people in your neighborhood and report suspicious activity to local police.

Insure valuable items

Sign up for notifications to track your package from shipment to arrive at your home or recipient address.

The US Postal Service also provides tips on what to do if mail or packages are believed to have been stolen. See those tips here

The UPS has a page where anyone who believes their packages were stolen, can file a claim.

