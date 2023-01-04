How to maintain consistency in your workout plan

A new year brings new goals, and among those goals could be to better your health.

Urban health coach, exercise specialist and ACE certified coach, Frankie Mouton shares at home fitness techniques you can do all year to increase your health.

Mouton suggests focusing on cardio and full body regimens for those starting their work out routine.

“I’d suggest doing push-ups, squats, and right after that I would do a two minute walk.. whether it be down the block or in the park,” Mouton said.

He also suggests allowing yourself to recover and spreading out movements throughout the week that could create wear and tear on our joints like jumping or “hit movements,” Mouton said.

While making your New Year’s resolution could be easy, maintaining consistency is where the challenge comes in. Mouton advises you to find exercises and movements you love and form a group with similar goals that will encourage you to keep going.

“You’re looking to improve your overall health. You need to have real goals like lowering your cholesterol, lowering your blood pressure, and improving your blood pressure overall. That gives you a deeper meaning of why you want to do it,” Mouton said.

He said his fitness journey began in high school with a desire to improve his overall health to later becoming a Kinesiology major, to now training people of all ages.

“When I began to exercise I really enjoyed it. Not only the physical aspects of changing my body but improving my health overall,” Mouton said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel