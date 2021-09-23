Hours extended for DSNAP interviews

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is extending the hours for DSNAP interviews on Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25, to allow all applicants in Phase 1 parishes, regardless of last name, to call to interview and apply.

According to Thursday's press release, the new extended hours for all last names (A-Z) is 6:30 A.M. to 7:30 P.M.

While the A-Z days are open to all applicants regardless of last name, only those who live in the following Phase 1 parishes can apply this Friday and Saturday: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana.

DCFS offers the following tips and reminders

Applicants should only call on their assigned day or the two A-Z days (Friday and Saturday) and during the assigned phase for the parish they live in. Applicants can’t be served on other days or during other phases . Due to a high call volume, the line may return a busy signal. If this happens, please try again later.SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and should not call. (See below for SNAP replacement information.)

Application Schedule

Phase 2 will begin September 27 and will include the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, Tangipahoa. Monday, Sept. 27 – Residents with last names beginning with A-F Tuesday, Sept. 28 – G-M Wednesday, Sept. 29 – N-S Thursday, Sept. 30 – T-Z Friday, Oct. 1 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes Saturday, Oct. 2 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes.

Phase 3 begins on October 4 and includes the following parishes: Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne Monday, Oct. 4 – Residents with last names beginning with A-F Tuesday, Oct. 5 – G-M Wednesday, Oct. 6 – N-S Thursday, Oct. 7 – T-Z Friday, Oct. 8 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes Saturday, Oct. 9 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

To find more information about DSNAP, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/dsnap [dcfs.louisiana.gov].

