Hours extended for DSNAP interviews

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is extending the hours for DSNAP interviews on Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25, to allow all applicants in Phase 1 parishes, regardless of last name, to call to interview and apply.
According to Thursday's press release, the new extended hours for all last names (A-Z) is 6:30 A.M. to 7:30 P.M.
While the A-Z days are open to all applicants regardless of last name, only those who live in the following Phase 1 parishes can apply this Friday and Saturday: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana.
DCFS offers the following tips and reminders
- Applicants should only call on their assigned day or the two A-Z days (Friday and Saturday) and during the assigned phase for the parish they live in. Applicants can’t be served on other days or during other phases. Due to a high call volume, the line may return a busy signal. If this happens, please try again later.SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and should not call. (See below for SNAP replacement information.)
Application Schedule
- Phase 2 will begin September 27 and will include the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, Tangipahoa. Monday, Sept. 27 – Residents with last names beginning with A-F Tuesday, Sept. 28 – G-M Wednesday, Sept. 29 – N-S Thursday, Sept. 30 – T-Z Friday, Oct. 1 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes Saturday, Oct. 2 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes.
- Phase 3 begins on October 4 and includes the following parishes: Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne Monday, Oct. 4 – Residents with last names beginning with A-F Tuesday, Oct. 5 – G-M Wednesday, Oct. 6 – N-S Thursday, Oct. 7 – T-Z Friday, Oct. 8 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes Saturday, Oct. 9 – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes
To find more information about DSNAP, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/dsnap [dcfs.louisiana.gov].
