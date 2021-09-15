Houma's where the heart is: donation distribution event

Multiple organizations are coming together Saturday in Montegut to provide relief for bayou communities who have been most impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The Gordon "Bubba" Dove Foundation and the Krewe of Hyacinthians are hosting a "multi-organization supply distribution with live music, entertainment for kids, and over 4,000 plate lunches," as many are still without water and power.

They encourage those who are interested in donating , to donate for the event, as it will be a time for hurricane victims to put their worries aside.

"They will have bounce houses, music, and it's just a day for people to get away and get their minds off of things, according to DJ Rhett, a popular Houma comedian on Facebook. "We are two and half weeks into this crap and there's no communication. Still no water in Montegut, but nothing stronger than the bayou."

According to the event's Facebook page, there will be:

- charging and WiFi stations by Verizon

- laptops to make FEMA claims

- Attorney Sye Broussard (Broussard & Dove Aplc) will be on-site to advise about insurance claims

- Walk-thru shopping of their massive distribution of donated supplies

- LIVE MUSIC by Casie & Jonny and Rick Price

-Halloween games and tattoos, treats, and popsicles for the kids

-Snowballs from Brooke's Sno-World

-A tent with KID FRIENDLY foods (nuggets and fries) and sweet treats by Bayou Home Care

For those interested in providing donations, they can contact Alicia Bergeron at 985-688-0219, Shea Cox 985-991-0313, or Rachel Dove at 985-226-0717, or make a donation to Gordon "Bubba" Dove Foundation through Paypal, to access, click here.

The event location will be within the Mongeut Fire Station and Sacred Heart Church as 1105 Hwy 55 in Montegut.

The event is subject to change due to weather, they say.

