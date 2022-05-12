Hot, with scattered storms into the weekend; muggies back in full force next week

Enough energy sliding in from the east this evening could spark off a few storms across the region (mainly SE portions of Acadiana).
Otherwise, mild conditions overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday will feature a sun and cloud mix as temperatures push the lower 90s.
A little more weakness aloft in the atmosphere will allow for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours (60%).
Some of the storms could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.
The pattern to remain somewhat unsettled into the weekend with isolated-scattered rain chances.
Highs will remain above normal in the lower 90s.
Back to full blown summer mode next week.
Expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the low-mid 90s.
Rain chances will also be lower (20% or less).
Have a good one!
