Hot, with scattered storms into the weekend; muggies back in full force next week

Posted at 3:37 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 16:37:39-04

Enough energy sliding in from the east this evening could spark off a few storms across the region (mainly SE portions of Acadiana).

Otherwise, mild conditions overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

2022-05-12_15-24-31.gif
Temperatures

Friday will feature a sun and cloud mix as temperatures push the lower 90s.

A little more weakness aloft in the atmosphere will allow for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours (60%).

2022-05-12_15-21-50.gif
Graf model

Some of the storms could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.

The pattern to remain somewhat unsettled into the weekend with isolated-scattered rain chances.

Highs will remain above normal in the lower 90s.

Back to full blown summer mode next week.

Expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the low-mid 90s.

Rain chances will also be lower (20% or less).

Have a good one!

