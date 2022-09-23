Hot weekend ahead; Tropical Depression Nine forms in Caribbean

Good Friday morning!

No major issues as we round out the week and head into the weekend other than.... the heat.

That's right. It stays hot and muggy over the next few days as highs push the mid-90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

An isolated shower or two could be possible, but most of us will look to stay dry.

Good news? A cool front arrives by Monday and that will set the stage for some beautiful weather next week!

We're talking highs in the low-mid 80s with low humidity and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s!

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean.

Track and Intensity Tropical Depression Nine

It is likely to become the next (major?) hurricane of the season as it eventual tracks into the eastern Gulf and towards Florida next week.

Not a threat to Louisiana, but we'll keep an eye on it...

------------------------------------------------------------

