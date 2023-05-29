Hot, relatively quiet pattern continues this week

TONIGHT: Mild and fair

TUESDAY: Hot; few PM storms

DISCUSSION

Outside of an isolated shower this evening, we'll stay relatively quiet overnight tonight.

Lows will settle into the upper 60s under fair skies.

A partly to mostly sky can be expected Tuesday as highs push to near 90.

Tuesday afternoon High temperatures

A few isolated thundershowers could be possible during the second half of the day (20%).

Tuesday Extended HRRR model

Much of the same can be expected for Wednesday.

And really, the storm track this week will be south of the region and over toward Florida by the week's end.

Next 7 days WPC rain estimates

Of course, the Cajuns are heading out to Miami for their big regional baseball tournament.

They'll likely have to contend with some showers and storms.

Meanwhile for us back home in Acadiana, nothing really out of the ordinary as we round out May and head into June.

Plan on hot afternoons and mild nights with slightly lower than normal rain chances.

Have a great week!

