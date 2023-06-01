Watch Now
Hot, relatively quiet end to week; rain chances perk up a bit this weekend

Routine June settling in
Friday
24-hr forecast
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 16:24:24-04

TONIGHT: Mild & fair
FRIDAY: Hot & mostly sunny

DISCUSSION

Pretty quiet conditions expected this evening and overnight tonight.

Lows will settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s under fair skies.

Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky and hot conditions

Highs will push the lower 90s.

High temperatures

Rain chances will remain no better than 10%.

I think we'll see a slightly better chance at a few more scattered afternoon storms this weekend, but nothing out of the ordinary (30-40%).

Otherwise, it'll remain quite hot with highs in the low-mid 90s.

Next week could offer a better prospect for afternoon storms as a pretty typical early summertime pattern sets in.

Have a good one!

In the tropics:

NEW this afternoon: The NHC gives the area of disturbed weather in the eastern Gulf a high, 70% chance to develop into a short-lived depression or tropical storm in the coming days as it drifts southward.

Tropical weather outlook

Regardless of any slow development, it remains no threat to Acadiana.

