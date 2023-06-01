Hot, relatively quiet end to week; rain chances perk up a bit this weekend

TONIGHT: Mild & fair
FRIDAY: Hot & mostly sunny
DISCUSSION
Pretty quiet conditions expected this evening and overnight tonight.
Lows will settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s under fair skies.
Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky and hot conditions
Highs will push the lower 90s.
Rain chances will remain no better than 10%.
I think we'll see a slightly better chance at a few more scattered afternoon storms this weekend, but nothing out of the ordinary (30-40%).
Otherwise, it'll remain quite hot with highs in the low-mid 90s.
Next week could offer a better prospect for afternoon storms as a pretty typical early summertime pattern sets in.
Have a good one!
In the tropics:
NEW this afternoon: The NHC gives the area of disturbed weather in the eastern Gulf a high, 70% chance to develop into a short-lived depression or tropical storm in the coming days as it drifts southward.
Regardless of any slow development, it remains no threat to Acadiana.
