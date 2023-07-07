Hot, humid with some scattered storms around this weekend

TONIGHT: Mild, mid-upper 70s

SATURDAY: Widely scattered showers & storms

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

It'll be a pretty routine weekend weather-wise in Acadiana.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday as highs push the low-mid 90s.

A few widely scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day (30-40%).

Saturday PM Graf model

Southerly winds will come in at around 5-10mph.

Sunday will feature a partly cloudy sky and hot conditions.

Once daytime heating kicks in along with the sea breeze, I think we'll see a scattering of storms begin to develop.

We'll hold the chance of getting wet at 50/50 to round out the weekend.

Scattered activity will remain in the forecast thru early next week.

Thereafter, a drier and hotter pattern looks to take shape across the region as high pressure builds back in.

We could once again be talking highs in the upper 90s toward the end of next week and into the following weekend.

Have a great one!

Tropics

All remains quiet across the tropical Atlantic for the time being.

------------------------------------------------------------

