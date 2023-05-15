Hot & humid with a few scattered afternoon storms Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mild and muggy; patchy fog late

TUESDAY: Warm and muggy; sct. afternoon storms

DISCUSSION

Well, it's been another HOT day across Acadiana with temperatures reaching the lower 90s for most locations.

Despite a mostly sunny day, scattered storms will remain possible thru this evening as activity builds westward across the Atchafalaya Basin ( Atchafalaya special).

Locally heavy downpours will be possible with any one particular storm.

Activity settles down after sunset as patchy dense fog settles in later on tonight.

Tuesday will feature similar conditions with the possibility of a few air mass afternoon thunderstorms (30-40%).

Few afternoon storms Extended HRRR

Highs will push the upper 80s.

Tuesday High temperatures

Mid-week scattered storms will remain possible Wednesday as a weak disturbance works in.

Thereafter, slightly drier air will look to work in helping to lower rain chances Thursday into Friday.

Our next round of showers will arrive on Saturday as a "cool" front pushes through.

However, I would not get my hopes up simply because we are not going to see a drastic change in temperatures, BUT a reduction in humidity is still on the table for the early portions of next week.

We'll keep our fingers crossed on that!

Have a great rest of the week!

