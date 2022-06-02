Hot, humid summertime pattern rolls on; threat of storms this evening

Expect a scattering of showers and storms to push into the area this evening as an upper-level feature traverses the region.

Next 48-hr hours Graf model

There is a low-end threat that some of those storms could contain strong wind gusts and/or hail.

Thursday eve Severe storm risk

Locally heavy rains may accompany a few of the cells as well.

Otherwise, mild and muggy overnight as lows drop into the lower 70s.

A hot and humid end to the week Friday as highs push the upper 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

As per usual this time of year, a few scattered showers and storms will develop by the afternoon with daytime heating (30-40%).

Heading into the weekend, rain chances down just a bit Saturday (20-30%), but we'll see a slight uptick come Sunday afternoon.

Still, no complete washouts expected.

Highs will push the lower 90s.

Drier air will try and work in for the early-mid parts of next week helping to lower rain chances.

Won't stop the heat as highs push the low-mid 90s.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Invest 91L is likely to develop into a depression or storm in the next 24-48 hours.

91L Tropics

The name would be Alex if it were to develop.

Euro model Tropical tracker

Regardless, it will not be a threat to Acadiana.

But, it will bring squally weather and heavy rains to central/south Florida this weekend, so keep that mind if you are traveling down there.

Rest of tropics are quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel