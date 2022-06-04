Hot, humid summertime pattern continues

A stray storm remaining possible through early this evening.

Otherwise, a mild and muggy night ahead with lows settling into the lower 70s.

Hot and humid rounding out the weekend Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Next 48-hours GRAF model

A few isolated showers/thundershowers possible by the afternoon with the heating of the day (20-25%).

Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Not a bad day to maybe enjoy the pool to help you cool off!

Sunday Backyard forecast

Don't forget the sunblock... UV index running very high at around 10-11.

Hot and relatively low rain chances through the early and middle parts of the upcoming week.

Highs will eventually push the mid-90s come mid-late week.

Maybe some better rain chances arriving for portions of the following weekend, but we'll see how the pattern evolves with time.

Have a great rest of the weekend and stay cool!

TROPICS

Potential Tropical Cyclone One continues to push away from Florida and into the open Atlantic.

It is still expected to become the first named storm of the season (Alex).

It is no threat to Acadiana.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

