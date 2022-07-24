LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S

HIGHS MONDAY: LOW-MID 90S

DISCUSSION

Welcome to another week!

After a scattering of thundershowers this afternoon, expect activity to settle down this evening.

Skies will fair out late as lows settle into the mid-upper 70s.

A hot start to the week Monday as highs push into the low-mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

I do expect another round of scattered showers and storms come Monday afternoon with the heating of the day.

Next two days GRAF model

Not everyone necessarily sees the rain, but those that do could catch brief, heavy rains at times.

From there, honestly, nothing out of the ordinary for the rest of the week.

Plan on highs to continue to push the low-mid 90s with scattered downpours possible each afternoon.

We may see a slight uptick in those rain chances come Friday and Saturday as a frontal trough drops southward into the region and interacts with abundant Gulf moisture.

We'll see how it plays out as the week progresses.

Be sure to check the latest 10-day forecast!

TROPICS

Still unfavorable out in the Atlantic basin, so we are not expecting any new developments at least through the next 5 days.

