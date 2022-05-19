Hot, humid Friday; showers and storms return this weekend, next week

Mild and muggy conditions out there tonight.

Overnight lows will only drop into the mid-70s under fair skies.

Some clouds Friday morning will give way to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.

Highs will look to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

next 48-hr Graf model

Expect breezy southeasterly winds at around 15-20 mph.

The pattern will begin to change a bit this weekend and then heading into next week as the ridge of high pressure finally breaks down.

As a result, we'll see a better chance of scattered daytime showers and thunderstorms—for the weekend— late Saturday afternoon (40%), but more so heading into Sunday (70-80%).

Euro model Long-range

The pattern will remain unsettled through at least the middle parts of next week with scattered rain chances sticking around.

We'll take the much needed rainfall and a little break from the big heat!

Have a good one!

