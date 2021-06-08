Hot, humid conditions take over; plus quick update on the tropics

Summer is here.

There's no denying it anymore, the forecast is a classic summer set up with temperatures climbing and humidity skyrocketing.

Highs will sit in the upper 80s through the afternoon but the heat index will approach the triple digit mark under partly to mostly sunny skies.

There's enough moisture in the atmosphere that we may see a shower or two pop up in the afternoon, but any rain will be isolated and short lived.

A decent breeze will be blowing in from the south which will help keep things from feeling too sticky but won't do much to help out with the heat.

There isn't much change between now and the end of the week, another staple of summer, so the day to day forecast is going to look largely the same.

Daniel Phillips

Tropics Update:

The other staple of summer is keeping an eye on the tropics and already there seems to be some activity in central America.

A disturbed area is showing signs of slowly developing into something a little more, and there's some model support for this development as well.

As of Tuesday morning the National Hurricane Center is giving this a 30% chance to develop over the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

Models are split on what happens next with the EURO bringing the tropical moisture into the Bay of Campeche and moving it into coastal Texas with out a well defined center, and the GFS brings it into the Gulf of Mexico as a weak tropical storm for late next week.

As of this morning it is nothing that Louisiana needs to be overly concerned with as there's still no guarantee for development and the forecast is so far away that there's little certainty.

Storms that develop in early June also rarely amount to much (of course there are exceptions) but this doesn't cause the same level of concern that an area like this would create if we were in August or September.

This is a reminder though that we are in hurricane season and that we'll have to watch these storms for the next several months.

