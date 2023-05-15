Hot, humid, and isolated showers to start the work week

It's shaping up to be a hot start to the work week across Acadiana.

Highs on Monday will sit in the low 90s, with a heat index running a bit warmer, and temperatures remaining in this range again on Tuesday.

Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day, but there's enough moisture out there that showers will start to pop up in the afternoon.

Any rain on Monday or Tuesday will remain isolated and short lived.

A very weak cold front is going to try and push through on Wednesday which could lead to a few more showers through the middle of the week.

While temperatures will cool slightly for the back end of the week, it will remain very warm during the day with highs in the upper 80s.

