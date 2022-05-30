Hot, humid along with isolated afternoon storm chances rest of week

Mild and muggy tonight as overnight lows settle into the mid-70s.

There is a chance we could see a meteor "storm" in the sky later on this evening.

Look to the sky ~ after 10pm-2am and you may get a pleasant astronomical treat!

Hot and humid for our Tuesday as highs push the upper 80s to lower 90s.

With a little more in the way of low-level moisture in place Tuesday, I think we'll see a few isolated showers and thundershowers developing during the afternoon/early evening hours.

Tuesday afternoon Graf model

Same can be said heading into Wednesday with rain chances continuing to sit at 30%.

Overall, we are going to be looking at a very summer-like weather pattern for the rest of the week.

Rain chances may come up a bit Friday as a frontal boundary approaches from the north.

No cooler air with this front...

In fact, highs will be pushing the middle 90s this weekend as drier air works in.

Hot conditions look to stick around into next week as well...

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Hurricane Agatha is continuing to bring Category 2 impacts to portions of Mexico this afternoon.

It is expected to weaken significantly as it encounters mountainous terrain over the next few days.

However, there is now a medium chance (40%) that it tries to re-develop once in the southern Gulf.

Monday, May 30th Tropics update

Regardless if this does indeed occur, it will still well to the south and east of Acadiana, potentially bringing squally weather to south Florida down the line.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.



