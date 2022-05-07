Hot end to weekend; even hotter into next week

Warm if you are heading out this evening.

bradley Evening planner

Temperatures will be falling through the 80s.

We'll eventually bottom out in the low-70s by tomorrow morning.

Mother's Day will start out with a decent amount of clouds and perhaps even some patchy fog.

That will quickly give way to a mixture of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.

Sunday HRRR model

Hot temperatures as highs push the upper 80s to lower 90s.

I want to wish all the moms out there a very Happy Mother's Day!

Feeling more like July/August into the new week as a hot ridge of high pressure banks into the area.

Highs will soar into the low-mid 90s as rain chances will be nearly non-existent.

We may even see a few record highs by the middle parts of the week!

Be sure to hydrate if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.

Scattered rain chances will look to return late in the week and into next weekend which should help to give us some relief from the heat.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

