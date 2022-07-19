Hot, dry Wednesday...scattered storms later in week

Expect another hot and relatively dry Wednesday for Acadiana with temperatures in the mid-90s accompanied by heat indices in the 103-108° for most.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A Heat Advisory however, is in effect for the northern parishes of Acadiana where heat index values may reach as high as 110-111° at some point during the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

Fortunately it appears that the ridge of high pressure that will be dominating the forecast Wednesday will be open to some weakness and perhaps a disturbance aloft which should spark afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity (40-50%) Thursday into Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will hold closer to the lower 90s later this week thanks to the additional risk of afternoon storms.

This weekend will bring more of the same, although rain chances should be closer to the 20-30% range.

Next week's weather will offer little change early in the week, but a tropical wave with a weak upper low should traverse westward across the Northern Gulf Coast mid to late in the week, bringing back improved prospects of showers and storms.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, for your late night viewing pleasure, after 2am, Jupiter will be leading the waning moon rising in the eastern sky tonight, followed by Mars and then Venus toward daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Jupiter and Venus are nice and bright this time of year and hard to miss!

