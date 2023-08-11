Hot conditions continue uninterrupted through the weekend

It's going to be another short discussion Friday, mostly because at this point there's not much more to add.

Temperatures will remain at a record breaking pace, getting up to 102 in the afternoon.

Heat index values are going to push between 115-118 so we will, once again, have an Excessive Heat Warning.

No showers to speak of the next few days but we may finally get some spotty showers next week.

It'll be even hotter on Saturday and Sunday and Monday is looking no different either.

