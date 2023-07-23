Hot but slightly less oppressive to start week; rain chances very isolated

TONIGHT: Mild & quiet

MONDAY: Hot & mostly dry

DISCUSSION

Well, it may not seem like much, but with slightly drier moving in for Monday, it won't feel quiet as oppressive.

Monday Heat graphics

Do not get me wrong, it'll still be quite hot out there, but heat indices will be manageable.

A couple lone pop-up showers could be possible during the afternoon, but rain chances won't be much better than 20%.

A pretty quiet and hot weather pattern will ensue for the remainder of the week.

Plan on highs to push the mid-upper 90s just about each and every afternoon.

The higher humidity will sneak back in by the middle parts of the week.

I see little to no change heading into the upcoming weekend as well.

Have a great week

TROPICS

Invest 95L now only has a 40% chance of development in the days ahead.

Sunday Tropics update

Regardless of anything quick spinning up, it will likely get torn apart by wind shear down the line.

It is no threat to Acadiana.

