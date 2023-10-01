Hot, but low humidity sticks around Monday; Fall-like cool front arrives by end of week

TONIGHT: Mild but comfortable

MONDAY: Hot with low humidity

DISCUSSION

Well, it was a hot start to the month of October as highs pushed into the low-mid 90s area-wide.

Lows tonight will dip into the upper 60s (mid-60s possible north).

Temperatures for Monday

Monday will once again feature plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm conditions.

Highs will manage to reach the lower 90s.

Temperatures for Monday

An east-northeasterly breeze will come in at around 6-12mph.

So, the humidity will remain in check for another day.

Pretty quiet conditions to follow into mid-week.

A frontal boundary will then approach the area.

A few showers could be possible with the front late Thursday into Friday, although exactly how much remains remains to be seen.

Cooler and drier weather will filter behind the front next weekend.

Drier & cooler Next weekend

We could be looking at highs in the lower 80s (maybe cooler?) with lows in the upper 50s!

Alas, a taste of fall is near.

Have a great week!

TROPICS:

Tropical storms Philippe and Rina continue to spin in the Atlantic.

However, both will generally remain out in the open waters.

Still no concerns for the Gulf, and we'll certainly take that!

------------------------------------------------------------

