Hot but less humid this weekend; fall-like front arrives late next week into weekend

TONIGHT: Seasonable and quiet

WEEKEND: Hot, less humid

DISCUSSION

Pretty quiet and somewhat pleasant conditions this evening and overnight tonight.

Lows will eventually work their way into the upper 60s to lower 70s under fair skies.

This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and less humid conditions.

Don't get me wrong, it'll still be quite hot out there as highs push well into the mid-90s.

Saturday afternoon High temperatures

Rain chances will remain zeroed out.

We'll continue to see slightly above normal temperatures for the majority of next week.

HOWEVER, our first fall-like cold front looks to be on the horizon for the end of next week and into next weekend.

Next weekend Fall front?!

We could be talking highs in the lower 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

And after this dreadfully hot summer, we might all be dancing in the streets, ha!

Have a good weekend, y'all

TROPICS

Still only two tropical storms out in the Atlantic: Philippe and Rina.

Philippe & Rina Track forecasts

The good news is that both will generally remain out in the open waters.

No pending threats to the Gulf and we love to continue to say that.

