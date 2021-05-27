Hot and humid weather with showers returning Saturday

We finally saw our first 90 degree day of the year in parts of Acadiana, a milestone that once you hit it there's no going back... summer is here.

The temperatures are going to stay elevated on Thursday with highs pushing into the upper 80s and the heat index will likely be up in the lower 90s.

While one or two showers will be possible, they won't be likely, and rain chances will sit around 10% on Thursday afternoon.

A few more pop up showers will be with us on Friday but most of this week's rainfall will hold off until the start of the weekend with the arrival of a front.

Widely scattered showers on Saturday will accompany that front so be prepared to dodge a few rounds of rain to start the weekend before cooler and drier air on Sunday.

