Hot and humid Memorial Day, week ahead; low chance of cooling afternoon showers

Overall, a milder night ahead across Acadiana.

Overnight lows will only settle into the low-mid 70s courtesy of southerly winds.

Memorial Day will feature a sun and cloud mix along with a southerly breeze at 8-14 mph.

Expect hot and humid conditions as highs push the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Rain chances no better than 5%.

Next 48-hours Graf model

The rest of the week will be feeling like full on summer as the heat will be on.

We'll see those highs pushing the lower 90s each and every afternoon.

Now with a enough low-level moisture in place, we cant totally rule out a couple pop-up showers and/or thundershowers for our afternoons and early evenings.

However, rain chances will sit no better than 20-30%.

That would be our only chance at some relief from the summer heat.

Hot conditions look to stick around into the upcoming weekend and early portions of next week as well..

Have a great week!

TROPICS

Hurricane Agatha will impact portions of Mexico Monday tonight into Tuesday.

Whatever is left of the system after it crosses the mountainous terrain may try and sneak into the southern Gulf.

Update Tropics

Regardless of any re-development of the system, it is likely to bypass Acadiana to the south and east, potentially bringing squally weather to the sunshine state down the line.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

