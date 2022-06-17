Hot and Humid; Copy and Paste

Temperatures continue to be more reminiscent of late summer as opposed to the middle of June.

It will be yet another day where temperatures sit well above average, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index near advisory criteria.

Those are a lucky will catch one of the few pop-up showers in the afternoon, but rain chances will only sit around 20 percent.

It seems like this is going to be the case moving forward, there's essentially no change day to day in the forecast.

Highs will be a little higher by the end of the weekend, but other than that this is the weather for the foreseeable future.

