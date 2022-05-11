Hot and hazy through the midweek

The forecast is staying hot out there Wednesday with the mercury expected to rise into the low 90s in the afternoon, aided by mostly sunny skies.

Even the fair weather clouds, that are typically very common this time of year, will be tricky to find as slightly drier air moves in to the area.

There's going to be a light haze in the area which will be the result of some smoke getting into the area from wildfires that are burning out in west Texas.

We will stay dry through the middle of the week but some showers will try and sneak in from the east Thursday evening which could lead to a scattering of thunderstorms.

Those rain chances will stick with us, albeit scattered, for Friday and Saturday with most of the rain expected for Saturday.

There's still going to be moments of sunshine but it would be a good idea to have some back up plans for the weekend if you'd planned on being outside all day.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel