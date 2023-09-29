Hot and dry weather all the way through the weekend

Dry weather persists into the weekend with little change coming up over the next few days.

Temperatures will continue to sit in the mid 90s and it seems likely that when the month comes to a close it will have been the hottest September on record.

As highs aren't expected to change we'll tie our record for 90 degree days in a calendar year on Sunday and then break that record on Monday.

Rain will remain stubbornly elusive through the weekend and into early next week, but an upcoming front could bring through a round of showers.

That front looks like it will probably come across Acadiana late next week, timing remains up in the air but models are indicating we may see it as early as Thursday.

This could also be our first bit of relief from the heat and could shape up a spectacular weekend.

