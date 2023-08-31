Hot and dry as we head toward the weekend

Dry weather will lead to another Red Flag Warning across a significant portion of the state as fire danger will be high again on Thursday.

Temperatures will be back up into the upper 90s, but humidity will remain low so a heat index isn't expected to be an issue.

Winds will be from the north around 5-10 mph so not as breezy as earlier this week but still some comfortable air movement.

Moisture will return to the area on Friday and there will be a noticeable increase in humidity, however, showers will hold off until the weekend.

Scattered showers will arrive on Saturday afternoon and it will be unsettled through the holiday weekend with pop up showers continuing into next week.

Unfortunately, it does look like temperatures will start to increase again at the end of the week with a potential return of triple digits.

