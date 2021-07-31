Watch
Hopkins St. Backpack Giveaway

Sons of Kings
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 13:21:29-04

A New Iberia social organization, "Sons of Kings," are out on Hopkins Street, in New Iberia, today, for a good cause.

They are providing back to schoolers with a free school supply give-away, as well as a free meal.

"We are a nonprofit organization community helpers," spokesperson Antonio Francis stated.

The Sons of Kings will be out at 602 Hopkins Street from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Their supply give-away will be benefiting children from Kindergarten to six grade.

For more information, contact Antonio Francis at 337-552-5980.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

