A Lafayette man uses vehicle as a weapon against family on I-10

A homeless man from Lafayette is sitting in jail in St. Martin Parish tonight after attacking a couple of family members Monday afternoon in Henderson.

Eric J. Gaines, 28, and homeless, has a streak to cause harm within his family, according to police public releases.

Henderson Police received a report late Monday afternoon of a traffic accident, instead it was a single car crash that impacted the mile-marker 116 sign post on I-10 westbound.

Gaines admitted to police that he was tired of listening to his mom, who was in the driver seat, and instantly grabbed the wheel, while in the backseat, and veered it to the right side of the interstate.

They say Gaines's stepfather was in the front passenger seat and tried to take control of the steering wheel, to prevent the vehicle from causing an accident, and was faced with bodily harm during the domestic dispute.

Gaines is now behind bars with attempted first degree murder (LARS27:14:30.3) and a

domestic abuse battery (LARS14:35.3).

On June 9 Gaines resisted an officer of the Lafayette Police Department and had a domestic abuse battery from harming a family member.

