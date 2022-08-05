Hit or miss showers back once again

When it comes to forecasting these days persistence remains key.

It's a lot more of the same with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s and low 90s, enough heat to stir up some showers and storms.

Once again the storms will start to bubble up through the middle part of the day, providing the occasional heavy downpour and thunderstorm.

Those downpours could lead to some minor street flooding, but any standing water should drain fairly quickly.

Don't expect much change to this pattern through the rest of the weekend, or even next week.

The good news is though a stagnant pattern this time of year means the tropics are quiet, and they look to remain quiet at least through the next week or two.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel