History of St. Martin Parish dancehall being honored

ST.MARTIN PARISH — A dancehall in St. Martin parish is marking a milestone. For nearly 70-years , PB-Dee's Club Valentine has been in business and now the state is taking notice.

"It's a place where everybody is somebody," owner Wilbert Ledet said. PB-Dee's Club Valentine is more than a dancehall but a legacy for the Ledet family.

"My daddy was the building block of Promised Land community," Ledet referred to the small village where his family is from. "During that time there wasn't too many businesses in the area. He had the Ledet bar, dancehall , grocery store, and even a gas station."

The building has been around since 1952. It was originally a grocery store and it became a nightclub in 1955.

Now the state is taking notice with a historical marker to recognize it as one of the oldest black businesses in the area.

"My dream finally came true," Ledet said. "My late father and mother must be smiling in heaven along with my 2 late sisters."

It's coming at a time that's been difficult for Ledet. "I lost 5 immediate family members due to the pandemic," he said.

The dancehall shut down during the pandemic, but now the music and dancing are back.

"The good lord don't give you more than you can handle," Ledet said. The historical marker is expected to come in August.