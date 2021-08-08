History made in New Iberia: Grand opening of St. Katharine Drexel Family Life Center

A New Iberia church opened its family life center today with an official ribbon cutting.

This history in the making comes after 30 years, the community tells KATC.

Saint Edward Catholic Church will use the new Saint Katharine Drexel Family Life Center to widen its services.

"It's a predominantly African American Parish, has been for a long time, and we have just this afternoon blessed and dedicated their new Parish hall which will be a place for them to have fellowship, for them to assemble, to have wedding receptions, and funeral receptions, and really be a unifying source for members of the Parish," said Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel.

The bishop performed a Mass of Thanksgiving at the Saturday event.

One member of the community tells us, "We are so proud to be considered, by many, as staple in this community. With the desire to improve the lives of the less fortunate, with the assistance and guidance to the newly formed family commission, this building will help the parish.

