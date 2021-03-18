High school seniors are excited about graduation plans this year

LAFAYETTE — High school seniors from the class of 2021 say that they are beyond excited and relieved that they will be able to experience graduation with the rest of their classmates this year, unlike the class of 2020.

"I felt that being they didn't have one last year, then we wouldn't be able to have one this year because of COVID," says Ashlyn Halpin, a senior at Southside High School.

But since we have moved into phase three, the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office released new guidelines for those ceremonies.

The new guidelines state that high school graduations can now be held indoors at a maximum capacity of 33% and outdoor ceremonies at a capacity of 50%.

All graduation events must be controlled by invitation, ticket-sales or a reservation.

All attendees, graduates and faculty must maintain proper social distancing of six feet apart, as well as wear a face mask.

With two months left of school, Halpin says she is looking forward to her graduation date of May 22nd.

"I have always been very excited for graduation since I started high school, but I kind of gave up hope that we wouldn't have a graduation at all," says Halpin. "So now that we have a set date, it gives me hope and motivation to finish off the year."

The full extended list of guidelines can be found here or viewed below:

